How to Invite a Goat to Your Next Zoom Meeting

Sweet Farm, an animal sanctuary south of Half Moon Bay, has had to shut its doors to public events and tours during the coronavirus pandemic. But the animals are getting out and about online.

Few things drop your cortisol levels as quickly as staring at Stella the sheep, Juno the goat, and roosters Steve, Dan, Gregory and SuSu — all of them nibbling happily in fields of green.

"There is a strong need for people to really get out, even through this vicarious video screen," said Sweet Farm co-founder Nate Salpeter.

The concept is simple: whether you’re an elementary school class looking for a virtual field trip, or a Silicon Valley startup starved for an amusing diversion at the top of a business meeting, you can book a visit to Sweet Farm via Zoom. Some individuals are even booking farm visits to spice up happy hour video calls with their friends.

"Especially for a lot of these companies that are doing things like Zoom yoga, this is one that gets people out of their routine, which is good right now," Salpeter said.