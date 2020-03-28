Trillion Dollar Economic Aid, Coronavirus Surge, Helping Neighbors

Saving an Economy Battered by Coronavirus

President Donald Trump signed into law today a two trillion dollar economic relief plan — the largest in the nation’s history — for industries, workers and hospitals devastated by the coronavirus, which has affected every state and now claimed more than 1,000 lives. Senate Democrats succeeded in winning concessions from Republicans, like boosting unemployment benefits for workers and placing limits on which companies are eligible for federal loans. Also this week, President Trump said he would like to see the economy reopen by Easter, on April 12. But California Gov. Gavin Newsom thinks that’s too soon for the state. Plus, school districts in the Bay Area announced they would stay closed at least until May 1.

Guest:

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank)

Coronavirus Cases Expected to Surge in San Francisco

This week, San Francisco Department of Public Health Director Grant Colfax warned that the number of coronavirus cases in the city will surge in the next week or two. The city also recorded its first two deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. On Wednesday, Mayor London Breed and health officials said the city may need 5,000 more hospital beds and up to 1,500 ventilators to treat a surge in new infections. Breed had announced earlier that San Francisco hired 82 new nurses and would receive one million face masks, as hospitals in the Bay Area — and around the nation — face severe shortages of critical supplies such as N95 masks, gowns and ventilators.

Guests:

Dr. Ayanna Bennett, San Francisco Department of Public Health

Christa Duran, emergency room nurse, San Francisco General Hospital

Grassroots Group Helps Neighbors in Need

It’s been nearly two weeks since residents in San Francisco and several other Bay Area counties were ordered not to leave their homes except for essential tasks, like picking up medicine or food. But for some vulnerable residents, that can be tough to do while also limiting their exposure to the coronavirus. So Madeline Su and three other volunteers launched a grassroots organization to help neighbors in need in San Francisco. From delivering groceries to seniors, to just being a friendly voice to talk to, they are helping their communities stay safe — but not isolated.