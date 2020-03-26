Scott and Marisa discuss California's response to the coronavirus outbreak -- analyzing Governor Gavin Newsom's latest executive orders and private sector partnerships. Then, Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis joins to discuss her work repatriating Californians abroad during the coronavirus outbreak, her father's journey from Greece, and her time as U.S. Ambassador to Hungary during the leadership of conservative prime minister Viktor Orbán.
Eleni Kounalakis on the Lieutenant Governor's Role During the Coronavirus Outbreak and Lessons from Diplomacy in Hungary
Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis joins Political Breakdown on March 26, 2020.
