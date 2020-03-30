Sonoma Group Rethinks Census Outreach Efforts Amid Coronavirus Fears

"Did you know that 100,000 children in California were undercounted in 2010? Let's make sure all our children are counted in 2020," said Refugio Mata, reading out the description on Card 26 to a group of players assembled around a big table.

Next up was Card 13: "Will my information be kept confidential? Yes, under the law, census data can only be used for statistical purposes. Title 13 of the U.S. Code requires respondent's information to be kept confidential, and guarantees information cannot be disclosed for 72 years including names, addresses and telephone numbers."

La Luz Center, a nonprofit that provides resources to roughly 20,000 underserved, mostly Latino immigrant residents in the Sonoma Valley, developed this game. In February alone, the organization hosted more than 40 events related to the decennial count.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the nonprofit to completely rethink its approach.

Latinos, who make up a sizable of the Bay Area's population, have been drastically undercounted in previous censuses. That means millions of dollars in untapped federal funds that aren’t reaching some of the region's most vulnerable communities.

"Sonoma Valley stands to lose $17.5 million per year for a decade if not everyone is counted," said Angie Sanchez, the community engagement programs manager for La Luz, and the brains behind Censoteria.

But Sanchez said many of the families she works with are hesitant to answer the census survey because they simply don't trust it.

"They fear sharing their information, thinking that it might be shared with ICE, with immigration," Sanchez said.

She came up with the idea for Censoteria to build trust and allay those fears.

"We're trying to educate the community. So then they feel more comfortable and actually participate," she said.

The face-to-face aspect is key to building a sense of comfort and trust, Sanchez said, noting that many low-income Latino residents in the Sonoma Valley come to community spaces like La Luz Center for a variety of needs.

"Somebody can come in and receive assistance filling out their food stamp application, and they also might be taking one of our ESL classes or a small business workshop," she said. "Then they also participate in community engagement activities, like Cinco de Mayo and Dios de los Muertos."

"We need to do activities as a community," said Santa Rosa resident Raquel Gomez, who attended the Censoteria event with her family. "It's important. It's cultural. And it helps people understand how much they can help themselves and help the community."

But since the coronavirus stay-at-home orders, Sanchez said events like that are now out of the question.

"Because of COVID-19, we couldn't risk having our staff or volunteers out there," Sanchez said. "We've had to shift our outreach efforts completely."

La Luz has had to get creative, fast. With drastically reduced in-person outreach, the nonprofit is focusing on phone banking.

"We're calling those people and saying, 'Hey, you know, have you filled out your census? If not, OK. Would you like us to help you?' " Sanchez said.