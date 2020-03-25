SF Muni Bus Driver Tests Positive for Coronavirus; Union Demands New Safety Steps

A San Francisco Muni bus driver has tested positive for the coronavirus, and the union representing the agency’s 2,000-plus vehicle operators is demanding the agency take new steps to protect workers from becoming infected.

The city’s Municipal Transportation Agency announced the positive case on Wednesday morning, describing the person involved only as “someone in our SFMTA family.”

"We ... knew that once there were confirmed cases in San Francisco, it was inevitable that at some point at least one member of our staff would be directly affected," the agency's statement said.

Roger Marenco, head of Transit Workers Union Local 250-A, which represents Muni operators, said Wednesday he has been told the positive case involves a bus driver working out of the agency’s Potrero Division. That location, at Mariposa and Bryant streets, is headquarters for some of Muni’s busiest routes, including the 5-Fulton, 14-Mission, 22-Fillmore and 30-Stockton.

The SFMTA announcement of the positive coronavirus case outlined several measures the agency has taken to safeguard riders and operators, including mandating that bus and light-rail operators keep security barriers and cabs closed.