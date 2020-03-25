'The Rest Of Our Season Got Canceled'

Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he expects California schools will likely remain closed for the rest of the school year. That also means students' extracurriculars, like sports and band, have been canceled.

For so many students, extracurriculars are for trying new things, meeting friends, and making memories. So we asked two students at Vallejo High to tell us about what it means to them to have their first season of color guard cut short.

Guests: Nia Guevarra (Ericka's niece) and Harley Muya, freshmen — and best friends — at Vallejo High School

