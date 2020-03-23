About That 'Exercise' Exemption ...

How much outdoor time is too much under a shelter-in-place order?

After crowds descended on Stinson Beach over the weekend, Marin County officials begged people to stay home.

From Point Reyes National Seashore to Yosemite National Park, facilities and in some cases entire national parks have been shut down in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shelter-in-place rules currently allow for wiggle room to get exercise or to walk the dog outdoors, but these rules may be tightened if last weekend's crowd scenes are repeated.

When in doubt, stay home.

Even if you're not in doubt, stay home.