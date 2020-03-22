KQED is a proud member of
City of Hayward to Launch Coronavirus Testing Center at Fire Department
Tents at Kaiser Permanente in Richmond where patients with respiratory symptoms were being triaged, on Thursday, March 19, 2020. (Beth Laberge/KQED)

As firefighters and other emergency workers around California are continuing to being quarantined after exposure to coronavirus, KQED has learned Hayward will open a testing facility tomorrow geared towards first responders and health-care workers. They will also test members of the public who are symptomatic.

“Suppression, through isolation after testing, or SIT, as we call it, is an approach that has proven to be most effective in countries on the leading edge of this pandemic,” said Hayward Fire Chief Garrett Contreras.

"I believe that expertise is being underutilized right now because people don't make the connection of the fire service to an event like this," he said. "It's seen as a health care problem and this is a disaster on par with a 7.0 earthquake."

Contreras sees this as an effort to decrease the pressure on hospital emergency rooms and provide a speedier turnaround for recently exposed first responders and health care workers.

The testing center will operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be staffed by the Hayward Fire Department with both firefighters and paramedics. It will also be supported by emergency medical technicians.

According to a press release, it is free to the public and open to anyone, regardless of city, county or immigration status. Those who wish to be tested will first need to go through a screening process before a test is administered. The test involves swabbing of the nasal cavities and the back of the throat.

The Station 7 testing center is funded through a partnership with Avellino Lab USA, Inc., based in Menlo Park — a company specializing in gene therapy, molecular diagnostics and medicine for eye care.

No referral from a medical doctor is required to be screened, and in most cases, results will be available the next day. The center has enough test kits for up to 350 people a day — for about a month.

With $500,000 from the city of Hayward, the Hayward Fire Department and Avellino are working with other Bay Area communities to help open additional testing sites elsewhere in the region.

Hayward has a dedicated COVID-19 information page and also runs a COVID-19 hotline: (510) 583-4949, which is staffed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

The COVID-19 testing center is located at Hayward Fire Station Number 7, 28270 Huntwood Avenue.