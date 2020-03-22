City of Hayward to Launch Coronavirus Testing Center at Fire Department

As firefighters and other emergency workers around California are continuing to being quarantined after exposure to coronavirus, KQED has learned Hayward will open a testing facility tomorrow geared towards first responders and health-care workers. They will also test members of the public who are symptomatic.

“Suppression, through isolation after testing, or SIT, as we call it, is an approach that has proven to be most effective in countries on the leading edge of this pandemic,” said Hayward Fire Chief Garrett Contreras.

"I believe that expertise is being underutilized right now because people don't make the connection of the fire service to an event like this," he said. "It's seen as a health care problem and this is a disaster on par with a 7.0 earthquake."

Contreras sees this as an effort to decrease the pressure on hospital emergency rooms and provide a speedier turnaround for recently exposed first responders and health care workers.

The testing center will operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be staffed by the Hayward Fire Department with both firefighters and paramedics. It will also be supported by emergency medical technicians.