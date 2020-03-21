Dealing with Depression and Anxiety While Sheltering in Place

The global pandemic and the restrictions that have come with it have led to added stress for everyone, especially those dealing with depression and anxiety. On March 16, six Bay Area counties issued shelter-in-place orders, prohibiting people from leaving their homes except to receive or provide “essential services.”

Liliya George is a marriage and family therapist based in San Jose, but she’s recently shifted her focus to those dealing with depression and anxiety because of coronavirus-related restrictions.

“People who are already struggling with mental health are going to be in a difficult situation right now because this is definitely exacerbating their symptoms,” George said. “And people who were fine, are now struggling with anxiety and worry about what’s going to happen.”

Where to go for Therapy When you Can’t Leave the House

Enter online therapy. George has been offering online therapy in her practice for a few years, but now she says it has become particularly helpful.

“A lot of us licensed healthcare providers use HIPAA compliant secure video platforms for our sessions,” George said. She offers therapy through Zoom, FaceTime and over the phone. “A lot of people are hesitant, but once they try it, they really like it.”

Where to Find Affordable Therapy

The Center for Somatic Psychotherapy and the Open Path Collective offer sliding scale therapy in the Bay Area. George and Irene Yaymadjian, a therapist based in southern California, both offer services through the Open Path Collective.

“Another option [to find affordable therapy] is to search for ‘affordable therapy in my area’,” Yaymadjian said. “Zoom and Facetime have really allowed us to connect with our patients. As long as you can find a safe space to talk, that’s all you really need.”