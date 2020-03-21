Stay at Home Order, Federal Response, Mental Health and Coronavirus

Stay-at-Home Order for All California

On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all California residents to stay at home as much as possible ”until further notice.” All nine Bay Area counties had already issued “shelter-in-place” directives to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Non-essential businesses such as gyms and bars have closed as restaurants offer takeout and delivery service only. Grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations are some of the businesses allowed to stay open. In the Bay Area, Santa Clara County has been the hardest hit by the coronavirus, with at least 196 confirmed cases and eight deaths.

Guest:

Sam Liccardo, mayor of San Jose

Congressman Ro Khanna on Federal Response to Coronavirus

The White House is working with Congress on a trillion-dollar stimulus plan to rescue the economy as airlines, hotels and other industries struggle to survive during the coronavirus crisis. Small businesses are also hurting, facing massive layoffs and possible closures. Among the federal aid being considered -- corporate tax cuts and direct payments to most Americans. Meanwhile, coronavirus test kits remain out of reach for most people. Only 22 public health labs in California are testing for COVID-19 although private labs such as Quest Diagnostics are now also screening samples for the virus.

Guest:-

U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Santa Clara

Mental Health in the Age of Social Distancing and Self-Isolating

Commercial corridors that would normally be buzzing with activity were eerily quiet this week in the Bay Area. “Shelter-in-place” orders, along with a statewide ban on large gatherings, have upended how millions of us live, work and recreate. On top of all this, nearly all schools in California are closed, creating an additional challenge and stress for parents forced to work from home and cancel outings.