MAP: Tracking the Coronavirus in the Bay Area

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday evening issued a shelter-in-place order for all of California, a sweeping effort to "bend the curve" of the coronavirus pandemic and prevent the state's hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with sick patients. The dramatic move follows similar measures put in place earlier in the week in most counties in the Bay Area, a region that has been particularly hard hit by COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The map below shows an updated count of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Bay Area counties (including Santa Cruz). All cases have been confirmed by individual county public health departments and tallied by the Los Angeles Times, which continually updates its list.



