As California cities shut down and the state prepares for a surge of coronavirus cases, Scott and Marisa check in with KQED's Katie Orr on the state government's response (0:20). Then, State Senator Dr. Richard Pan joins to talk about battling disinformation in the public health sphere, the state's preparation for the outbreak, and the personal responsibility of Californians residents in slowing infections (8:35).
Political Breakdown
State Senator Dr. Richard Pan on California's Coronavirus Response
28 min
Senator Richard Pan at the State Capitol in Sacramento on Aug. 15, 2019. (Stephanie Lister/KQED)
