Lots of workers and contractors are in trouble: either their employers have closed up shop, or they're continuing to work, often without paid sick leave or health insurance.

It's part of a bigger story of how, as one UCSF researcher puts it, there's been a "shift in risk" from corporations to workers over time. All it took was a life-changing event like the coronavirus to make things really go sideways.

Guest: Sam Harnett, KQED Silicon Valley reporter