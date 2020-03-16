Families Brace for Coronavirus School Closures

First Week of Coronavirus Closures for California's Schoolkids

For students, parents, and teachers throughout California, this is Day One of no school. Late last week, one after another, districts around the state announced closures as a way to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Guest: Erica Pan, Interim Health Officer, Alameda County

Millions of Students Will Miss School for Weeks

So just how many kids will be out of school this morning? For that, I spoke with KQED Education Reporter Vanessa Rancano.

Reporter: Vanessa Rancaño, KQED

Anaheim Merchants Reeling from Disney Closure

Theme parks shut down all around the state, including, most famously, Disneyland in Anaheim. That affects a lot of small independent stores, motels, and restaurants around the park that depend on "the Mouse" to bring in business.

Guest: Leslie Wei, souvenir shop owner

Parents Brace for Involuntary Homeschooling

Whether the next few weeks mean more learning time, more quality time, or just more screen time, parents are bracing to be hard for so many of us.

Guests: Eliza and Tim Sears, Albany parents