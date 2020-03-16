Will Daly City's Only Hospital Survive?

Seton Medical Center in Daly City has been around for more than a and serves mostly older, low income residents and immigrants.

It doesn't make much money, but recently it's been at risk of closing outright because its owner, Verity Health Systems, is in bankruptcy.

Longtime staff and residents want to keep the hospital from closing, fearing it would leave northern San Mateo County in a health desert. This fear was there before the Coronavirus pandemic, but now the need is even more urgent.

Guest: Ida Mojadad, reporter for the San Francisco Examiner

