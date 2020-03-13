Scott and Marisa are joined by Lenny Mendonca, Chief Economic and Business Advisor to Governor Gavin Newsom, to discuss the latest on how Coronavirus could impact the state's economy. They also talk with Mendonca about his childhood on a dairy farm in Turlock, his business consulting career, and the Newsom administration's vision for high-speed rail, the Central Valley economy, and the future of work.
Lenny Mendonca on the Coronavirus' Economic Impact -- and his Career from Dairy Farms to the Newsom Administration
28 min
Lenny Mendonca, with Political Breakdown hosts Marisa Lagos and Scott Shafer. (Guy Marzorati/KQED)
