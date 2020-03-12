Coronavirus 'Chaos' as SF State Urges Students to Vacate Dorms

But some San Francisco State students said their school’s handling of the situation has only added to the tension.

"It's chaos," said freshman Jonathan Moreci, who lives in the dorms. “The first email that they sent was really confusing and sent a lot of the kids into a panic mode.”

A message sent Tuesday by the school’s housing directors read in part, “Given the suspension of face-to-face courses, it is our expectation residents will make every effort and use resources to return home. Residents should await additional guidance from the University on returning to campus.”

School leaders said they were trying to convey a sense of urgency, but the message left young people from around the country and the world scrambling to make arrangements.

“Everyone was like, where are we supposed to go?” said first-year dorm resident Heidy Rodriguez, who said she missed two days of work trying to put in place plans to get home to Los Angeles.

Another student from Texas, freshman Ashley Steele, said she’d made rushed plans to stay with her sister, who studies at San Diego State University, while Robert Lammers found friends willing to drive him home to Fresno.

University officials soon realized the tone of their initial message had spurred a sense of panic among students, and by Wednesday they issued a more tempered email, assuring students dorms would remain open and that those who needed to stay, could.

“We missed the mark in providing enough clarity and from the reactions we have received are aware of the confusion from our message,” officials wrote. “ We apologize if this caused any undue stress or anxiety.”

But several students said they’d already purchased plane, train, and bus tickets, or otherwise put in place plans to leave.

“Everyone is kind of freaking out,” said freshman Natalie Martel, who’s heading home to the San Diego area. “We don't really know what's going on. One day we just found out that we have a three-week break.”

With so many students leaving, Martel doesn’t want to stay, but she’s not happy about boarding an airplane either. “It’s a big deal to go home,” she said. “I’m pretty scared.”

Still, for students like Cesar Martinez Gomez, going home to Santa Rosa isn’t an option. “This is my home,” he said, explaining that his mother lives in Mexico and he isn’t in contact with his father.

As students around the country confront pressure to leave campus, student advocacy organizations have created a student relief fund to provide emergency aid, while experts on student housing and food insecurity have compiled resources to help schools support students through this period.

Plus, there’s the money. “I already paid everything in advance,” Gomez said. “So I'm not just gonna leave because they're telling me to leave.”

Other students say they hope to be reimbursed for any time they spend out of the dorms. Some began planning a protest, but it fizzled out amid the confusion and mass exodus.

Administrators say they expect many international students, students in emergency housing, former foster youth and those who work in the city to stay in place. President Mahoney said up to 900 students have indicated they’ll be sticking around.