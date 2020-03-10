Thousands on Coronavirus-Hit Cruise Ship in Oakland Restlessly Wait to Leave

“We’re trying to stay calm and we're trying to stay positive, but it’s getting harder and harder. They can’t make up their minds how to keep us safe,” said passenger Beryl Ward, 77, of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

About two dozen people who needed acute medical care were taken off first, though it was unclear how many of them were infected with the virus, California emergency authorities said. And more than 200 Canadians on board were flown to a military base in their country, Canadian officials said.

As of Monday night, about 2,000 passengers, including hundreds of Californians, were still aboard the ship. Authorities said foreigners from more than 50 countries would be flown home, while U.S. passengers would be flown or bused to military bases in California (Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield and Miramar Naval Air Station in San Diego), Texas and Georgia for testing and 14-day quarantines.

Passengers were isolated in their cabins for days. When they were finally allowed a few minutes on deck, Ward said, they were warned to wear masks and stay 6 feet away from each other.

Ward's cabin mate, Carolyn Wright, 63, also of Santa Fe, said she looked out her cabin window as passengers lined up to depart and saw people in yellow protective clothing, gloves and hazardous materials suits.

“They were queuing up the passengers like cattle,” Wright said. “Everybody was bunched up. They were physically touching each other and they were backed up along the gangplank.”

She added, “I’m just totally freaked out by that. It’s outrageous. If that’s safe, then why were we stuck in our rooms? It’s been stressed for the past five days that we’re not to have any contact with any other passengers.”

Wright and others said they weren't being told details of what was happening.