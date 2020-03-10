Sen. Wiener Wants to Abolish Single-Family-Only Neighborhoods in California

Scott Wiener is back with a new housing bill aimed at alleviating the state's housing shortage. The measure would eliminate building rules across California that limit neighborhoods to single-family homes in an effort to boost new housing construction.

The Democratic San Francisco state senator introduced the bill, called SB 902, on Monday. It’s a follow-up to SB 50, a controversial proposal that would have allowed for taller apartment buildings in urban areas near transit and job centers, along with fourplexes throughout the state. That bill died early this year.

Wiener’s new bill would allow duplexes in cities with fewer than 10,000 residents, triplexes in cities with between 10,000 to 50,000 residents and fourplexes in cities with more than 50,000. Current building heights imposed by cities would stay the same under the bill, along with other local building rules, such as design guidelines.