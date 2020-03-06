Women React to Warren's Exit from Presidential Race

Stranded Cruise Ship Passengers Wait for Coronavirus Test Results

Off the California coast, passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship are quarantined. People aboard are waiting for test results to come back from swabs taken Thursday.

Reporter: Raquel Maria Dillon, KQED

Women React to Elizabeth Warren's Exit from Presidential Race

Senator Elizabeth Warren's announcement that she was dropping out of the presidential race wasn’t surprising to many after her poor showing in the Super Tuesday elections but it was still heartbreaking to many of Warren’s supporters, particularly women. This is part of a reporting project following several women, who were inspired to run for office after Hillary Clinton’s presidential defeat two years earlier.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED Politics