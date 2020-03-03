Coronavirus and Super Tuesday Voting: It's Touchy

Elections can be very tactile. Touchscreen voting machines, paper ballots, large crowds.
With concern growing about the spread of the coronavirus, officials in a number of Super Tuesday states are taking extra precautions to assure voters that it's safe to go to the polls. Millions of people are expected to cast ballots today in 14 states, including some where cases of the disease have already emerged.
John Gardner, the assistant registrar of voters in Solano County — where two health care workers tested positive for the COVID-19 virus — said they've added an extra curbside location where people can drop off their completed ballots, "so voters don't have to get out of their cars if they don't want to."