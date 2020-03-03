Coronavirus and Super Tuesday Voting: It's Touchy

Gardner said they have also sent out additional supplies of disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer and gloves to every polling site in the county. Still, he's seen no indication that the virus is discouraging either voters or pollworkers.

"We haven't received very many calls from voters, or word of pollworkers declining to show up," he said. "That's a good sign."

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said in a statement that his office is following public health alerts but that "right now there are no indications of any disruptions to California's March 3, 2020 Presidential Primary."

Padilla noted that 75% of the state's voters have received absentee ballots, which can be returned by mail or at drop-off locations.

Throughout the country, election officials say they're monitoring the situation closely and are ready to respond if necessary. But so far, they appear to have made only minimal adjustments.