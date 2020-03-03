California Makes Super Tuesday Debut

Now that California is part of Super Tuesday, our primary votes really matter. California has a confusing election process with both mail-in and in-person voting, and there are a lot of changes this year that are a lot for voters to digest.

Guest: Kim Alexander, California Voter Foundation

California Brings Coronavirus Testing Closer To Home

Figuring out how to test people for coronavirus quickly has been one of the biggest challenges that public health officials have been grappling with. But there's progress to report. The state is bringing testing for coronavirus closer to home.

Reporter: Peter Arcuni, KQED

'Sick, Tired, and Fired,' Striking Students Aren't Giving Up

UC Santa Cruz graduate students were back on the picket lines yesterday. The university now says it's fired more than 70 graduate teaching assistants. The students are asking for a cost of living increase to help with housing costs.

Reporter: Erika Mahoney, KAZU