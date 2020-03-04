Proposed Tax on Vacant Storefronts in San Francisco Still Too Close to Call

Proposition D, known as the vacancy tax, has been one of San Francisco's most contentious battles this election season. Empty storefronts pepper neighborhoods all over the city, and complaints have mounted over the years.

On late Tuesday night, the measure was winning with 68% support according to the San Francisco Department of Elections. The measure requires a two-thirds majority to pass with mail-in ballots still being counted.

The measure, championed by District 3 Supervisor Aaron Peskin, would tax property owners in the city’s roughly 40 commercial districts for keeping a storefront vacant for more than 182 days in year. The tax starts at $250 per street-facing linear foot of ground-floor retail space for the first year. That number would double to $500 the second year and $1,000 every year thereafter.

If it passes, it would be the first tax of its kind in any major U.S. city.

The tax would go into effect in 2021, and would pay into a new fund for small businesses in San Francisco. The city estimates it could bring in up to $5 million a year. This vacancy tax would not apply to certain nonprofit organizations.