Calls For UC Berkeley Strike Renewed After UC Santa Cruz Fires Striking Graduate Students

After University of California, Santa Cruz, fired 54 graduate students who had been on strike, UC Berkeley graduate students are considering whether to stage their own strike in solidarity.

“This is only adding fuel to our fire,” said UC Berkeley graduate student organizer and PhD candidate Tara Phillips. “I would not be surprised if there were a full strike sometime next week.”

The UC Santa Cruz students were dismissed Friday after failing to comply with a university-imposed deadline to submit grades they had been withholding since December.

“We have been left with no choice but to take an action that we had truly and deeply hoped to avoid,” wrote Interim Campus Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Lori Kletzer in an open letter. “Students who fail to meet their contractual obligations by withholding fall grade information will not receive spring quarter appointments, or if they have received them they will be dismissed from their spring quarter appointments.”

UC Santa Cruz strike organizer and fifth-year student Steven David Engel received notice Friday that he'll no longer be allowed to teach his own course this spring, something he had dreamed of doing for a decade. “I already had undergraduates both in the humanities and the sciences reaching out to me to tell me how excited they were about the course,” he said. “It's pretty heartbreaking, actually, to not be able to teach that course.”