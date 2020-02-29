The Political Mind of Jerry Brown: The Thrust

Explore lessons from a lifetime in politics in KQED’s new podcast "The Political Mind of Jerry Brown." Scott spent more than 40 hours interviewing the former governor at his ranch in Colusa County, covering a life and career unmatched in California politics.

In the series' final episode, Brown uses ballot initiatives to create a forward-moving agenda; leading California off a fiscal cliff and enacting reforms on criminal justice and water. And when Donald Trump wins the presidency, Brown rejects the label of the California “resistance” in favor of pushing ahead with progressive policy.