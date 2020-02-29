Coronavirus, CA Democratic Primary, Trump India Visit

As Coronavirus Spreads, Officials Boost Response

The coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19, has now spread to more than 50 countries. And for the first time, there are now more new cases outside of China, where it originated, than inside it. On Wednesday, President Trump held a news conference where he announced the appointment of Vice President Mike Pence to direct federal efforts to contain its spread while seeming to downplay the risk to Americans. There are now two cases in the U.S. of infection through unknown origin. Both patients who contracted the disease are from Solano and Santa Clara counties in the Bay Area. Also this week, San Francisco Mayor London Breed declared a state of emergency to mobilize resources and prepare for possible outbreaks. The U.S. stock market posted its worst week of losses since the financial crisis of 2008, with economic effects being felt locally as Facebook and other big companies cancel or pull out of conferences in the Bay Area.

Guests:

Dr. Charles Chiu, infectious disease expert and professor, UCSF

Jeremy C. Owens, San Francisco bureau chief and technology editor, MarketWatch

California Democratic Primary Look Ahead

On Tuesday, California will join 13 other states to cast ballots for a Democratic presidential nominee. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders enjoys a 17-point lead in the Golden State, according to a recent poll commissioned by KQED. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a fellow progressive, polled second among likely Democratic primary voters. Also this week, five other Democratic presidential hopefuls joined Sens. Sanders and Warren on a debate stage in South Carolina where polls open on Saturday. Sanders received the brunt of the attacks while former Vice President Joe Biden appealed to African American voters with whom he still enjoys strong support.

Guests:

Scott Shafer, senior editor of politics and government, KQED

Marisa Lagos, politics and government correspondent, KQED

Trump Visits India, a Hotbed of Talent and Investment for Silicon Valley

This week, President Trump wrapped up a two-day trip to India, his first official visit to the nation. A party-like atmosphere punctuated much of the visit as Trump spoke effusively about America’s alliance with India. But as Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, violent clashes between Hindus and Muslims left dozens dead. The trip also concluded without an economic trade deal between India and the U.S. Meanwhile, California universities attract thousands of Indian students each year and tech giants are investing heavily in India, the world’s fifth-largest economy.