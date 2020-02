Scott and Marisa check-in with South Carolina Public Radio's Gavin Jackson ahead of Saturday's primary in the Palmetto State (0:30). Then, political consultant Ace Smith joins to talk about his work on his father's campaigns, the challenge of field organizing in California, what went wrong in Kamala Harris' run for president, why top California politicians are holding off on endorsing presidential candidates, and his book on baseball pitcher Satchel Paige (8:05).