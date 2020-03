Updated 11:50 p.m.

An attempt to change how Santa Clara residents choose their City Council members appeared headed to failure late Tuesday night.

With almost all precincts reporting, Measure C only garnered 40% of the votes.

Measure C has divided city leaders and caught the attention of the city’s most famous occupant — the 49ers.

The San Francisco 49ers poured money into opposing Measure C, with owner, Jed York, donating more than $330,000 to fight the measure just a week before the primary.