Big Money, Stiff Competition in Fight for South Bay Senate Seat

"I've actually opposed it in every campaign except this one," Cortese said of the "split-roll" proposal. "I don't think commercial property owners should get the same protections and benefits as an elderly couple on fixed income who are trying to stay in their home."

Cortese has also taken a more aggressive position than his competitors around changing local zoning laws to spur housing construction. He voiced support for Senate Bill 50, a recently defeated measure to require more dense development throughout the state.

"Senator Wiener [the bill's author] made the amendments that we wanted as a county," Cortese said. "I think he did just fine."

Campos is making her second run for the seat after losing to Beall in 2016. She previously served on the state Assembly from 2010 to 2016, after nearly decade on the San Jose City Council.

In a race in which all candidates have promised to prioritize housing affordability, Campos points to her record writing state legislation on the issue — specifically a 2016 bill that allowed San Jose to build tiny homes for the homeless, half of which opened this year.

"I think everyone is looking to this bill because we've been successful," she said. "We actually have created a community in San Jose that actually houses individuals that are homeless with wraparound services."

Considered more moderate than Cortese, Campos' candidacy is getting a big boost from an influx of outside spending on the race: A super PAC funded by gas and oil companies has spent more than $1.1 million in support of Campos, allowing her to compete financially with Cortese.

Those same groups backed Campos in her 2016 primary against Beall, before cutting off their spending in the general election rematch. Beall sailed to reelection with a 25 point victory.

The torrent of campaign spending is familiar fodder for the third Democrat in the race, Ann Ravel, who has spent large parts of her career regulating money in politics.

A former attorney in the Santa Clara County Counsel's Office, Ravel served as head of California's Fair Political Practices Commission for two years, before heading to Washington, D.C. to chair the Federal Election Commission from 2013 to 2017.

Ravel said that as a candidate she is seeing the influence of money in the political system in new ways.

"A lot of people will decide whether or not to endorse you or whether to help you in your campaign if you are viable," she said. "I believe that I'm eminently viable. But what it actually means is you have to have a lot of money. And so money seems to be the sole qualification for electoral success."

Lacking the war chest or interest group backing of Cortese and Campos, Ravel's path to the general election will most likely rely on performing well on the west side of the district, in wealthier San Jose neighborhoods like Willow Glen and towns like Campbell and Saratoga.

"Smaller towns and the suburbs would be her natural base and constituencies," said Terris.

The real wild card in the race is Johnny Khamis, a San Jose councilman registered as no-party preference.

As a child, Khamis fled Lebanon with his family and sought asylum in San Jose. In 2018, he left the Republican Party and became an independent.

"I think that the Republican Party has concentrated too much on anti-immigrant rhetoric," Khamis said. "I'm an immigrant and I came to the United States as a refugee, and it was welcoming."

Khamis believes his move away from a political party will work to his advantage in this race. More than 31% of the district's voters are no-party preference, the second-highest of any district in the state.