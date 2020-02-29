Democratic Candidates Disagree on Fracking: What Their Proposals Could Mean for California

"Hydraulic fracturing tends to be shallower and use significantly less water in California than in other states," he said.

Starting in 2015, California began requiring oil and gas companies obtain permits for fracking jobs. State regulators are tasked with requiring fuel producers to disclose the chemicals they use in hydraulic fracturing. If a fracking job causes a magnitude 2.7 earthquake or stronger, the work is supposed to be halted. And state officials are charged with determining whether fracking projects should lead to water quality monitoring.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration recently announced that it would refer dozens of pending oil company fracking applications and other well stimulation methods to independent experts for review. That came after increased scrutiny on California's oil and gas drilling industry and the agency that regulates it.

Last July, Newsom ordered the firing of the top official at the Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources after reports surfaced of a dramatic increase in fracking permits and revelations that agency employees owned stock in the companies they regulate.

On federal land, it's a different story. Since 2012, there has been a moratorium in California for new oil lease sales on land overseen by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management after lawsuits filed by the Center for Biological Diversity.

During that time oil companies have received permits to drill on existing leases, but it's unclear how much hydraulic fracturing has taken place on them.

Late last year, the Trump administration finalized plans to open up more than a million acres of public land in California to fossil fuel development, which include fracking. That prompted more legal action from the Center and by the state of California.

Here's what the top Democratic candidates' proposals on fracking could mean for California:

Bernie Sanders

A spokesman for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders says he would ban fracking nationwide. The campaign says that fracking pollutes water, degrades air quality, leads to major methane leaks, worsens climate change and results in more earthquakes.

In late January, Sanders unveiled a federal bill to phase out the practice. The Ban Fracking Act would immediately bar new permits for hydraulic fracturing. It would prohibit fracking near homes and schools by 2021. Starting in 2025, it would ban the method across the country.

"If we are serious about clean air and drinking water, if we are serious about combating climate change, the only safe and sane way to move forward is to ban fracking nationwide," Sanders said in a press release for his January proposal.

Elizabeth Warren

Warren's campaign says she would put in place a moratorium on all new fossil fuel leases and work with Congress to pass legislation to ban fracking nationwide.

In September, Warren said on her first day in office she would sign an order placing a moratorium on new fossil fuel leases on public lands and planned to ban fracking altogether.