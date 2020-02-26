Apple Engineer Killed in Tesla Crash Was Playing Smartphone Game, NTSB Says

Sumwalt said at the start of Tuesday's hearing that systems like Autopilot cannot drive themselves, yet drivers continue to use them without paying attention.
"This means that when driving in the supposed 'self-driving' mode, you can't read a book, you can't watch a movie or TV show, you can't text and you can't play video games," he said.
Under questioning from board members, Robert Molloy, the NTSB's director of highway safety, said the NHTSA is taking a hands-off approach to regulating new automated driving systems like Autopilot. Molloy called the approach "misguided," and said nothing is more disappointing than seeing recommendations ignored by Tesla and NHTSA.
"They need to do more," he said of the federal highway safety agency.
Autopilot is designed to keep a vehicle in its lane and keep a safe distance from vehicles in front of it. It also can change lanes with driver approval. Tesla says Autopilot is intended to be used for driver assistance and that drivers must be ready to intervene at all times.
Sumwalt said the board had made recommendations to six automakers in 2017 to stop the problem and only Tesla has failed to respond.
Teslas can sense a driver applying force to the steering wheel, and if that doesn't happen, it will issue visual and audio warnings. But monitoring steering wheel torque, "is a poor surrogate measure" of monitoring the driver, Ensar Becic, the NTSB's human performance and automation highway safety expert told the board.
Messages were left Tuesday seeking comment from Tesla.
Sumwalt said the NTSB had called for technology more than nine years ago to disable distracting functions of smartphones while the user is driving, but no action has been taken.
Don Karol, the NTSB's project manager for highway safety, told the board that the staff is recommending that cell phone companies program phones to automatically lock out distracting functions such as games and phone calls while someone is driving. The staff also recommends that companies enact policies to prevent use of company issued cell phones while workers are driving.
Tesla has said Autopilot was put out initially in "beta," meaning it was being tested and improved as bugs were identified, Karol told the board.
That brought a response from Vice Chairman Bruce Landsburg, who said if the system has known bugs, "it's probably pretty foreseeable that somebody's going to have a problem with it. And then they (Tesla) come back and say 'oh, we warned you.'"