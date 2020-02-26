Apple Engineer Killed in Tesla Crash Was Playing Smartphone Game, NTSB Says

Tuesday's hearing focused on the March 2018 crash of a Tesla Model X SUV, in which Autopilot was engaged when the vehicle swerved and slammed into a concrete barrier dividing freeway and exit lanes in Mountain View, killing Apple engineer Walter Huang.

Just before the crash, the Tesla steered to the left into a paved area between the freeway travel lanes and an exit ramp, the NTSB said. It accelerated to 71 mph and crashed into the end of the concrete barrier. The car's forward collision avoidance system didn't alert Huang, and its automatic emergency braking did not activate, the NTSB said. Also, Huang did not brake, and there was no steering movement detected to avoid the crash, the board's staff said. Huang had previously complained about the SUV malfunctioning on the same stretch of Silicon Valley freeway.

NTSB staff members said they couldn't pinpoint exactly why the car steered into the barrier, but it likely was a combination of faded lane lines, bright sunshine that affected the cameras, and a closer-than-normal vehicle in the lane ahead of the Tesla.

The board also found that Huang likely would have lived if a cushion at the end of the barrier had been repaired by California transportation officials. That cushion had been damaged in a crash 11 days before Huang was killed.

Recommendations to NHTSA included expanded testing to make sure partially automated systems can avoid running into common obstacles such as a barrier. The board also asks that NHTSA evaluate Autopilot to determine where it can safely operate and to develop and enforce standards for monitoring drivers so they pay attention while using the systems.

NHTSA has told the NTSB it has investigations open into 14 Tesla crashes and would use its enforcement of safety defects to take action if needed.

The agency issued a statement saying it will review the NTSB's report and that all commercially available vehicles require human drivers to stay in control at all times.

"Distraction-affected crashes are a major concern, including those involving advanced driver assistance features," the statement said.