Coronavirus Quarantine Will Not Move To Orange County For Now

A federal judge has halted the planned transfer of about 50 people who may have the new coronavirus. They were evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan, and are now under quarantine at Travis Air Force Base in Northern California.

New Union Rules Aim To Protect Women From Sexual Abuse

Film producer Harvey Weinstein could go to prison for more than twenty years after a jury in New York found him guilty him of rape and sexual assault yesterday. As Hollywood works to shift its culture, one union has implemented standards directly inspired by Weinstein.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin, KQED

Women Of Color Mobilize Their Power At The Polls

Voters of color flexed their muscle in Nevada over the weekend, propelling Senator Bernie Sanders to a decisive victory. Advocates say the outcome shows women of color could be a potent force for Democrats hoping to beat President Trump in November.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED