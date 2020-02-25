Pelosi Lunches in SF Chinatown, Lending Support to Businesses Amid Coronavirus Fears

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took a walking tour of San Francisco's Chinatown on Monday as part of an effort to calm fears around the coronavirus, or COVID-19 as it has now been named.

Pelosi addressed concerns about tourism and reassured the public that the risk of contracting the coronavirus remains low in the U.S., adding that she thinks the fear is "unwarranted in light of the precautions that are being taken here in the United States."

"I have confidence in Dr. Fauci at the National Institutes of Health, who has further confidence in what we're doing," Pelosi said.

Pelosi took aim instead at the Trump administration, saying, "I do have concern that the President's budget cut 19% of the Centers for Disease Control."

Monday, the Trump administration indicated it will request emergency funds to bolster coronavirus response efforts, but declined to specify how much.