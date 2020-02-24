Early Voting Begins In L.A. County...Mostly

Early Voting In Begins In L.A. County...Mostly

In L.A. County how and where people vote is new this election cycle. Instead of voting at neighborhood polling places on a single day, people can now cast their ballots over an 11 day period at newly established “voting centers," where old fashioned paper and ink voting machines have been replaced with computerized touch screen devices. According to reports voting generally went pretty well but there were exceptions.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, KQED

Coronavirus Patients In Limbo After Costa Mesa Facility Says No

A federal court is set to discuss what to do about 50 people who've tested positive for the new coronavirus, after temporarily blocking their transfer from Travis Air Force base to a location in Southern California.

Reporter: Sarah Hossaini, KQED

Controversial Immigration Detention Center Adds 750 Beds

Over the objection of critics last week, the planning commission in the High Desert community of Adelanto approved a 750 bed expansion to a controversial immigration detention center. The center is operated by a private prison company and has been criticized by the Department of Homeland Security.

Reporter, Benjamin Purpur, KVCR