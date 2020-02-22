The Political Mind of Jerry Brown: Think for Myself
Search
X
Donate
Political Breakdown

The Political Mind of Jerry Brown: Think for Myself

23 min
Scott Shafer

Explore lessons from a lifetime in politics in KQED’s new podcast "The Political Mind of Jerry Brown." Scott spent more than 40 hours interviewing the former governor at his ranch in Colusa County, covering a life and career unmatched in California politics.

In the series' seventh episode, Brown ignores the conventional wisdom of political consultants in his runs for attorney general and governor. Back in the governor's office, Brown blocks out criticism from his own party and carries out painful budget cuts in the face of a massive deficit.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
Log In ToPledge-Free Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.