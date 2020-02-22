The Political Mind of Jerry Brown: Think for Myself

Explore lessons from a lifetime in politics in KQED’s new podcast "The Political Mind of Jerry Brown." Scott spent more than 40 hours interviewing the former governor at his ranch in Colusa County, covering a life and career unmatched in California politics.

In the series' seventh episode, Brown ignores the conventional wisdom of political consultants in his runs for attorney general and governor. Back in the governor's office, Brown blocks out criticism from his own party and carries out painful budget cuts in the face of a massive deficit.