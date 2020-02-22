A Real Fish Story

One day after President Trump promised "a lot of dam and a lot of everything," California sued the administration to protect endangered salmon and other fish.

In the midst of his reelection campaign, Trump is promising literally everything to Central Valley farmers as part of recently unveiled Delta water rules.

Trump pitted farmers against the Endangered Species Act in his first campaign for president as well, and has now staffed his administration with industry insiders like Interior Secretary David Bernhardt – who is now setting policy for his former clients.

California's Chinook salmon, steelhead trout and delta smelt may be on the fast track to extinction after the administration pushed out federal scientists who raised alarms about the fate of endangered salmon.