Surprise, Disappointment, 'Time for Change': Reactions in Wake of Oakland Police Chief's Firing

"[Kirkpatrick] was not moving the department in the right direction," said Chanin. "We were going further and further from full compliance."
Dan Kalb, the Oakland City councilmember who authored Measure LL, which allowed the Police Commission to fire Kirkpatrick with the mayor's blessing, said he was surprised by the decision.
"I knew there was some disagreements or some even some tension between many of the commissioners and the police chief, but I did not expect the firing of our police chief," said Kalb.
But Kalb said he respects the commission's decision. He also said Kirkpatrick's three years in the police chief position is a "decent amount of time" for the department to make mandated reforms, and in recent years, he said there's been concern that the department was regressing in some areas.
"Under this chief they made progress on one or two [of the reforms], but they also backtracked on a couple," said Kalb. "So I think the commission was feeling frustrated that, in a couple of areas, the department was backtracking ... and that's a problem."
Others raised concerns around Kirkpatrick's firing that the Police Department lacks leadership consistency.