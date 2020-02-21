Surprise, Disappointment, 'Time for Change': Reactions in Wake of Oakland Police Chief's Firing

"I must respect the authority and the role of our independent police commission," Schaaf said at a press conference Thursday evening. "I must respect key stakeholders who must have trust in our police chief."

Schaaf said she did not regret hiring Kirkpatrick, who took the job in early 2017 with a bold pledge to satisfy federal court oversight of the Police Department, which has been in place for 17 years. Since then, the federal court's monitor has repeatedly found Kirkpatrick's leadership lacking, notably clashing with the chief over her attempt to reduce discipline for officers who fatally shot a homeless man as he began to wake up in March 2018.

"Since the Commission's inception, the Commissioners, along with the rest of the citizens of the City of Oakland, observed the Oakland Police Department's failure to increase compliance with the court-ordered reforms," Police Commission Chair Regina Jackson said in a written statement. "Our new Chief must address use-of-force issues and end the need for a court-appointed monitor."

Federal monitor Robert Warshaw did not oppose Kirkpatrick's removal, Schaaf said.