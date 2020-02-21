Marisa and Scott hit the road -- first to Sacramento, where Governor Gavin Newsom breaks format and focuses on homelessness in his State of the State address (0:21). Then, it's off to Las Vegas, where Democratic presidential candidates have gathered in advance of Saturday's caucus. Culinary Workers Union, Local 226 Secretary-Treasurer Geoconda Argüello-Kline joins to talk about her journey to the U.S., her concerns with single-payer health care, attacks from Bernie Sanders' supporters, and organizing in a right-to-work state (06:03).
Political Breakdown
Nevada Caucus and Health Care Politics with Culinary Workers Union Leader Geoconda Argüello-Kline
28 min
Culinary Workers Union, Local 226 Secretary-Treasurer Geoconda Argüello-Kline with Political Breakdown hosts Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos. (Guy Marzorati/KQED)
