Homelessness Takes Center Stage In State Of The State Speech

Governor Gavin Newsom delivered his second State Of The State speech in Sacramento yesterday. It was a break with tradition both in style and substance. The governor promised to put homelessness at the top of his agenda this year.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED

Governor Calls For New Housing Bill

Gavin Newsom wants to make it easier for cities across California to build new homeless shelters and permanent supportive housing by side-stepping environmental reviews. Newsom also called for a revival of a controversial housing bill that died last month.

Reporter: Erin Baldassari, KQED

Democrats Target Nevada's Latinx Voters With Mixed Results

The Nevada Caucuses are coming up this weekend, and KUNR, in Reno is digging into different voter experiences across the state. Today, a look into Latinx voters in Nevada. According to the Pew Research Center, Latinos will make up the second largest voting block for the 2020 election.

Reporter: Andrew Mendez, KUNR