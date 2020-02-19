Beg Your Pardon?

He built a football dynasty, then he paid a $400,000 bribe to get a Louisiana casino license.

On Tuesday, President Trump pardoned former 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

The billionaire real estate developer was able to avoid prison time but paid a $1 million fine and was on probation for two years in the late 1990s.

In a nod to a more current local scandal, remember that DeBartolo Jr. handed over a briefcase with $400,000 in $100 bills at San Francisco International Airport.

DeBartolo was just one of 11 people — largely involved in corruption-related crimes — granted commutations or pardons by the president on Tuesday.