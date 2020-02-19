Gov. Newsom Focuses Singularly On Homelessness in State of the State

In stark words, Newsom laid out the stakes and victims of the homeless crisis, asserting that there is nothing compassionate about allowing fellow Californians to live on the streets, huddled in cars or makeshift encampments."

The governor used the address to lay out a framework for tackling the crisis, saying the state needs to use emergency actions to reduce homelessness "quickly and humanely" He said government must be "laser-focused" on getting mentally ill people off the streets and into treatment by providing stable funding to ensure long term results and aggressively addressing the "underproduction of affordable housing in California."

Newsom proposed a new $750 million fund that he said will only pay for projects and services proven to work.

He also called for emergency measures to help cities and counties address immediate needs, and more sweeping reforms to mental health treatment and behavioral health laws to make it easier to compel people into treatment.

Newsom also called out other public officials, noting that "too often, no one wants to take responsibility," and that he has "even heard local officials proclaim: 'It's not my problem.' "

He called that response "shameful," and laid out proposals that take direct aim at local communities who have fought the construction of shelters and housing of all stripes. Newsom said he wants to expand on laws implemented last year to streamline the permitting and review process for navigation centers statewide, and exempt shelters and homeless housing from environmental review.

This year, the governor said, lawmakers should expand those exemptions to include all homeless shelters and supportive housing statewide. He also called for more accountability when it comes to how — or if — counties spend state money aimed at helping the mentally ill and building more housing.

"The public has lost patience, you have all lost patience and so have I," he said, noting that 40 counties have left $160 million in mental health funds just sitting in the bank, unspent.

"My message is this: Spend your mental health dollars by June 30th or we'll make sure they get spent for you," he said.