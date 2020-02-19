That Sinking Feeling ...

San Francisco made millions of dollars selling taxi medallions a decade ago, but now drivers say the crushing debt burden is literally killing them.

Before the rise of Uber and Lyft, the city raked in around $64 million selling drivers a license – or medallion – to operate a cab for $250,000 a piece.

Soon after, new app-based ride service companies got a welcome reception at City Hall and things started going rapidly downhill for medallion owners.

Now, hundreds of taxi drivers are stuck with huge debt payments and a dying business.