Tech Companies Face Economic Impact Of The Coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak is having an impact on tech business.

Yesterday, Apple told nervous investors that it’s not selling as many of its products as it had originally projected it would for the current quarter.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin, KQED

San Francisco Taxi Medallion Lawsuit Heads To Court

A San Francisco judge could decide Friday whether a jury will decide the fate of a $150 Million dollar lawsuit against the city of San Francisco. The case stems from hundreds of taxi medallions the city sold for a quarter-million bucks a piece.

Reporter: Sam Harnett, KQED

Medallion Crisis Leaves Cab Drivers With Overwhelming Debt

Drivers who bought taxi medallions say they thought they were making a safe investment but then Uber and Lyft happened. Now their medallions are virtually worthless. One driver is using his social security check to pay off his loan.

Reporter: Sam Harnett