How to Register to Vote in California's Primary Election: What You Need to Know
The California Report

Audrey Garces
California's primary election is on March 3, 2020. (Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

California's March 3 primary election is right around the corner, and the deadline to register or update your voter information online is Tuesday, Feb. 18, at midnight.

If you forgot, don't fret — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law last week that makes it way easier to update your voter registration information in the two weeks before the election.

"It's particularly important for this election, since in a presidential primary, your party determines which presidential candidates you can vote for," said Sam Mahood, spokesman for California Secretary of State Alex Padilla.

That means if you want to vote in the Democratic primary — even if you're not a registered Democrat — you need to ask for a Democratic ballot. And if you want to vote in the Republican primary, you need to register as a Republican. More on that below.

It's going to be a unique election, Mahood added, since it's also California's first presidential primary that will allow same-day voter registration at polling places statewide.

Here's what you need to know about voting in California's primary election:

When is the last day to register and re-register to vote?

Feb. 18 at midnight is the cutoff for online registration and re-registration to vote in California's primary election. You can still register or re-register at any polling place on election day, or at a voting center or your county's elections office on or before then. Here is where you can find an early voting center.

The Secretary of State's office is encouraging people not to wait until election day if they know they have to make changes to their voter registration.

"We're expecting really high turn out this year, so we're really encouraging people to vote early if possible," Mahood said.

How do I change my party preference or my address? Is there a deadline?

If it's before Feb. 18 at midnight, you can re-register online through the voter registration form.

But if you missed the deadline, the in person process to update your party preference or address within the same county just got more simple, thanks to Newsom signing SB 207.

Instead of filling out an entire new voter registration form in person, people will be given a simplified form to request a change of address within the same county or change their party preference.

Those who want to make these changes also won't have to request a provisional ballot like they used to, and their vote will be counted after the form is processed by election officials on the back end. This new law is meant to simplify the in person voting process.

"The idea is that it helps streamline processes at your early voting centers and on election day at polling locations, so that voters don't have to stand there in line filling out an entire voter re-registration form," Mahood said.

Can I request a vote-by-mail ballot?

The last day to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot by mail is Feb. 25. In the week before election day, you must apply in person at your county's elections office.

If I'm registered as “no party preference," can I vote for a Democratic candidate in the primary?

NPP voters can request a ballot for the Democratic, Independent or Libertarian Parties — all of which have chosen to allow NPP voters to participate in their primaries.

You can request a Democratic, Independent or Libertarian vote-by-mail ballot by Feb. 25 if you're registered as NPP. After that, you can request those specific ballots in person at a voting center, polling place or your county's elections office.

I'm registered as 'no party preference.' Can I vote for a GOP candidate in the primary?

You have to be registered as a Republican in order to vote for a Republican presidential candidate in the primaries. If you're registered as NPP but want to cast a ballot for a Republican candidate, you have to re-register online by midnight Feb. 18, or change your party preference in person on or before election day.

How do I check my voter status?

You can check your registration status and party preference online here, or call California's voter hotline at 1-800-345-VOTE (8683).

 

