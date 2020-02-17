Sanctuary Cities Face New Immigration Crackdown

The Trump Administration announced a new crackdown on undocumented immigrants this weekend. The plan is to boost immigration enforcement by sending border patrol agents to sanctuary cities across the U.S. Officials in Los Angeles and San Francisco are pushing back.

Reporter: Michelle Wiley, KQED

CA Supreme Court Ruling Could Set Precedent For Gig Economy

If you’re driving Uber and don’t have a passenger, are you still working? What about if you’re waiting for a delivery order on Instacart? A recent California Supreme Court ruling involving Apple could set a precedent for these increasingly contested questions.

Reporter: Sam Harnett, KQED

Redlands Zero-Emmission Train Sparks Housing Debate

The Inland Empire city of Redlands has a small-town feel. For decades, city officials there have tried to keep it that way, but that may soon change because Redlands is getting the first zero-emission train line in North America. That’s leading to debate over the third rail of state politics: building more housing near transit.

Reporter: Benjamin Purper, KVCR

Rare Tiny Sea Dragons Hatch At San Diego Aquarium

Tiny sea dragons have made their debut at the Birch Aquarium in San Diego. The rare inch-long fish hatched last week, in what the aquarium calls a momentous event for its breeding program.

Reporter: Angela Corral, KQED