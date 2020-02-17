Bloomberg Endorses Measure to Revise Prop. 13, Raise Commercial Property Taxes

The measure to create a so-called "split roll" with higher taxation on commercial property could generate $8 to $12.5 billion dollars a year, according to a recent analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office. Some of those funds would be directed to K-12 public schools.

"The Schools & Communities First Initiative will be a big step towards ensuring schools throughout the state are properly funded, so more of California’s students succeed and reach their full potential," Bloomberg added.

The media mogul, who is self-funding his entire presidential campaign and spending lavishly in Super Tuesday states, including California, is the fifth Democratic presidential candidate to back the measure, joining Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg. Other candidates, including Kamala Harris and Julian Castro also endorsed it before they dropped out of the race.

The constitutional amendment would reform protections currently enjoyed by industrial and commercial property owners, requiring their property to be taxed based on their market value, rather than their purchase price.

At the same time it would continue to assess taxes on residential properties based on purchase price, creating what is known as a split roll. Much of the additional revenue generated by the current value assessments would be split among local governments and special districts, along with school districts and community colleges.

A poll late last year by the Public Policy Institute of California found likely voters split down the middle on the proposed measure, with 46% saying they support, 45% opposed and 9% not sure.

For decades, critics of Prop. 13 have said it has slashed school funding and is responsible for the declining quality of public education. Supporters, including the California Chamber of Commerce and other pro-business groups, say the law has provided stability and predictability for property owners.

The two sides pledge to spend aggressively for and against the measure if it qualifies.

In addition to the five presidential candidates who back it, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, Senate President Toni Atkins, and Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond as well as other elected officials and unions have also endorsed it.

If the initiative qualifies it will likely join other controversial measures including ones related to eliminating cash bail and classification of so-called gig economy workers.