A Vehicular Valentine's for Mayor Breed

Mayor London Breed said she accepted car repairs and a rental vehicle last year worth $5,600 from indicted former San Francisco Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru.

That appears to violate city ethics rules.

Sure, Breed and Nuru dated 20 years ago but the car repair "gift" happened just last year.

Spending thousands of dollars to repair an 18-year-old car just doesn't pass the smell test, particularly when you don't announce your plan to repay the gift until the FBI has arrested your former beau in a corruption investigation.