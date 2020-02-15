Democratic Presidential Race, 'Uncanny Valley,' alt-Valentine's Day

Democratic Presidential Race

This week, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was declared the winner in the New Hampshire primary, narrowly edging out former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota finished third, riding a resurgent wave of support after a strong debate performance in New Hampshire last week. Former Vice President Joe Biden’s support has slipped and progressive Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign is also in trouble after a poor showing in New Hampshire and Iowa. Candidates are now turning their attention to South Carolina and Nevada, states with large numbers of black and Latino voters, unlike Iowa and New Hampshire. Meanwhile, billionaire and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg decided to skip the early nominating states and instead pour hundreds of millions of dollars on ad buys in California and other states that are key to winning the nomination.

Guests:

Paul Mitchell, vice-president, Political Data, Inc.

Megan Messerly, lead 2020 election reporter, The Nevada Independent

‘Uncanny Valley’

In recent years, tech giants like Facebook and Google have reckoned with massive data breaches and anger over misinformation and disturbing content on their sites. On top of that, there’s the culture of Silicon Valley, a male-dominated, largely white workplace that often prizes the pursuit of profits over principles of equity and diversity. Now, a new book offers an insider’s account of life at a startup and the seductive promises of this “uncanny valley.”

Guest:

Anna Wiener, author, “Uncanny Valley,” and The New Yorker contributing writer

alt-Valentine’s Day

Glasses glistening with airy bubbles of champagne. Decadent desserts decked in chocolate. Restaurant reservations booked weeks in advance. This Valentine’s Day, why not spice things up with a departure from tradition, like making savory dumplings with fillings that appeal to the pickiest of palates? Or making pasta with your Valentine from scratch with just flour, water and a dash of culinary adventure? We hear from our guests about alternative ways to celebrate the special day and also personal stories that reveal the single ingredient you need: quality time with that special someone.