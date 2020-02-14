LA Expunges Marijuana Records

Recreational marijuana sales and use have been legal in California for a while now, but a lot of people have old marijuana convictions on their criminal records. In Los Angeles, relief is coming for them.

Reporter: Sharon McNary, KPCC

State Agency Snubs Governor's Green Initiative

In Sacramento, the non-partisan Legislative Analyst’s Office advises elected officials on policy and whether proposals make fiscal sense. That office is recommending that an ambitious billion dollar green loan fund proposed by Governor Gavin Newsom be rejected.

Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED

California is Safe From Drought...For Now

In a weekly report, the US Drought Monitor said nearly ten percent of California is now designated as being in a moderate drought. However, meteorologists say we don't have to worry about severe drought just yet.

Reporter: Angela Corral, KQED

Pluto's Beating Heart

Pluto got dumped from its status as a planet a few years ago and is now called a “dwarf” planet. However, despite suffering rejection, this planet has heart — a big heart-shaped region known as Tombaugh Regio. Science reporter Danielle Venton tells listeners all about what this region does for the planet.

Reporter: Danielle Venton, KQED