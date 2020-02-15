Striking UC Santa Cruz Graduate Students Hold Picket Lines After Police Arrest 17

"I think we are having effects," said James Sirigotis, a graduate student in the sociology department. "The university continued to say that they could not meet with us, [but] they’ve had two meetings with us since we went on strike. Every time they say they can't do something, we continue to stand strong, and they end up doing it."

The labor action, which started Monday, is a so-called wildcat strike, which means it's not endorsed by the union that represents the students: UAW Local 2865.

A Tense Standoff

Sirigotis was among the students who sat, linking arms, in an intersection in front of the main campus entrance on Wednesday, before police removed them.

Sirigotis said he was sitting in a small circle with other students when police surrounded them and began using pain compliance techniques, such as pushing on pressure points on their necks and ears. When students continued to refuse to disperse, police individually dragged them away.

"At one point an officer grabbed me by the back of the head, grabbed me by my hair and threw me face first onto the street," he said. "At that point I felt something very very hard on the back of my head ... basically rubbing my face into the street."

He recalled screaming, "You’re hurting me, why are you doing this? Please stop," until his face was pushed into the ground so he couldn’t scream anymore, he said.

More demonstrators poured into the intersection and took the places of those being arrested in the tense standoff, the Santa Cruz Sentinel reported.